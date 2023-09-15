MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A 12-year-old died Thursday after losing control of an off-road-vehicle (ORV) in Morgan County, Indiana.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement, that crash happened at around 7 p.m. on private property. Officers determined that the child had been driving a side-by-side ORV on a gravel driveway when the vehicle hit a tree and flipped on its side. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

No safety equipment or seatbelts were in use. The crash remains under investigation.

Indiana Conservation Officers remind the public that ORV operators and passengers should always wear a helmet, protective riding gear, and use all ORV safety restraints.