Child injured in shooting outside Indianapolis skating rink

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a “younger child” was injured in a shooting outside a skating rink in Indianapolis. Indianapolis police say the child was shot Saturday outside Skateland.
The child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health for treatment and was reported is in stable condition.
Further details, including the exact age of the child, weren’t immediately released.
Police haven’t made any arrests yet and are continuing their investigation.
