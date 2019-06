A 12-year-old Lafayette boy is dead after collapsing on a ride at Indiana Beach.

Monticello, Ind. (WLFI) — A 12-year-old Lafayette boy is dead after collapsing on a ride at Indiana Beach. According to White County Coroner Anthony Deible, the boy died from a “health-related issue”.

White County Sheriff Bill Brooks said the boy was on the Hoosier Hurricane at the time and had to be lifted to the ground. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

An autopsy is scheduled to confirm the cause of death was health-related.