Child dies, 2 adults hurt when vehicles strike pedestrians in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A two-vehicle crash killed a 7- year-old child and has left two other pedestrians critically injured in front of a school on Indianapolis’ east side.

Police say the crash occurred about 4 p.m. Tuesday in front of George W. Julian School in the Irvington neighborhood moments after students were released from school for the day. Police say two adults and the child were taken to hospitals in critical condition. The child died shortly after arriving.

Police say one of the adults was a crossing guard. They say the child was a student at the school.