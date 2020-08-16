Child and two adults dead after vehicle drives into Lake Monroe

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Two adults and a child were declared dead after the vehicle they were in drove into Lake Monroe in southern Indiana Saturday evening.

According to a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, at approximately 10:30 p.m., witnesses reported seeing a vehicle drive down the Paynetown State Recreation Area boat ramp and enter the water. The driver called out for help and attempted to get out of the vehicle. The witnesses were not able to rescue the occupants before the vehicle became submerged.

The Monroe County Dive Team arrived at the scene and were able to locate and remove an adult male and female as well as a male child from the vehicle. The adults were declared deceased at the scene. The child was transported to IU Health Bloomington and was declared deceased upon arrival.

Conservation Officers are working with Monroe County Coroner’s Office to identify the deceased and notify the next of kin.