Chicago man arrested after shooting inside Kokomo Walmart

KOKOMO, Ind. (WTTV) — Police say a Chicago man was arrested in connection to a shooting Saturday inside Walmart in Kokomo.

Kokomo Police Department officers and emergency personnel were called around 2:45 p.m. to Walmart to investigate the incident, according to a tweet from KPD. An altercation inside towards the front of the store turned into a physical confrontation.

A 29-year-old man was shot several times, KPD Major Brian Seldon said. Their condition is unknown, but were flown by medical helicopter to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.

Detectives were interviewing three people in connection to the incident, according to a tweet from KPD.

A 30-year-old man, of Chicago, was arrested and preliminary charged with aggravated battery, Seldon said. Formal charges have not been filed against the man, according to online court records.

A person and truck police were previously looking for has been identified, police say.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate the incident.

This wasn’t an active shooter incident, according to the tweet.

This is believed to be an isolated incident, KPD. Capt. Tonda Cockrell said.

The store is still closed while detectives are working to process the scene, Cockrell said. They hope to be able to reopen the store before it closes Saturday night.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call KPD Capt. Mike Banush at 765-456-7278, the KPD Hotline at 765-457-1105, or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Indiana State Police, Howard County Sheriff’s Office, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Howard County EMA, and citizens helped Kokomo police with the investigation.