Chicago businessman buys Indiana Beach amusement park

MONTICELLO, Ind. (AP) — A Chicago businessman has bought a northern Indiana amusement park that abruptly closed in February and hopes to reopen the 94-year-old tourist destination’s rides and other attractions this summer if coronavirus restrictions allow.

White County Commissioner John Heimlich said Thursday that Gene Staples purchased Indiana Beach before its former owner, California-based Apex Parks Group, declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 8.

Apex had announced in February that it had shuttered the site along Lake Shafer in Monticello, which is about halfway between Chicago and Indianapolis.

Staples said in a statement that he’s excited “to be part of a new era for Monticello.”

