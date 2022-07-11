CHESTERTON, Ind. (AP) — A 72-year-old suburban Chicago man has died after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park.

The Porter County Coroner’s Office said Kirshnaraju Rudraraju of Woodridge, Illinois, died Sunday.

Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, conservation officers on patrol at the park responded to the beach area after a lifeguard was notified a man had gone underwater without resurfacing. Officers say lifeguards began to search the swim area as first responders went to the scene.

After about 15 minutes, lifeguards found the man submerged in about 7 feet of water and 100 feet from the shore.

Rudraraju was transported to a hospital where he died around 3 p.m.