WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — At around 2:40 p.m. crews were dispatched to Perdue Farms in Washington, Indiana for a chemical spill.

According to the Washington Fire Department, the incident has been contained.

Washington Police Chief, Derrick Devine, said the spill was at the farm’s processing plant.

We are working to gather more details on if there were any serious injuries.

The farm is located at 65 South 200 West.

This is a developing story.