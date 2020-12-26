Charlestown, residents association settle on fines dispute

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (AP) — After a years-long legal battle, the City of Charlestown and its board of public works settled with a residential association whose members alleged the city imposed unfair fines on neighborhood property.

The (Jeffersonville) News and Tribune reports the Pleasant Ridge Neighborhood Association filed its complaint in 2017, arguing that the city was unequally enforcing property maintenance code violations on property owners, while not holding the same standard to developer who had plans to raze and redevelop the area.

The agreement states the city is required to enforce property maintenance code and residents should be given time to correct any violations.