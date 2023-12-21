Indiana (WANE) — This week in history changed the way the term ‘Hoosier’ was coined.

On December 19, 1888; General Lewis “Lew” Wallace spoke to the Indiana Commandery of the Military Order of the Loyal Legion. This was at their inaugural banquet which was held at the Bates house in Indianapolis.

The Loyal Legion was founded after the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln to help ward off future threats to the American Government.

Lewis “Lew” Wallace, 1827-1905, Library of Congress

At this banquet, Wallace also spoke on the potential meanings of the word ‘Hoosier’, trying to steer away from the negative connotation.

…every citizen of the State knows, that Indiana has suffered more from the nickname ‘Hoosier’ than could be told in an octavo volume… we, genuine residents, protested fully fifty years against the title ‘Hoosier,’ but in vain. Now, however, we have adopted it and are proud of it.

It is no longer a reproach, its signification has changed. It means a great State now… General Lew Wallace

The negativity around ‘Hoosier’

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, in the early 1700s to 1800s, the term ‘Hoosier’ or ‘cracker referenced a white farmer who did not own slaves or a large plantation. These farmers were typically poor and uneducated. Thus, the term had degoratory connotations.

When Indiana was settled, ‘Hoosier’ was about poor farmers or ignorant rustic people in general.

After the Civil War and with the help of Lew Wallace, the connotation changed. As Hoosiers began holding the name with pride, eliminating the stigma that the term means poor and uneducated.

There are lots of other theories of where the term ‘Hoosier’ came from. Below are a couple of the top theories from the Indiana Historical Bureau.

When a visitor hailed a pioneer cabin in Indiana or knocked upon its door, the settler would respond, “Who’s yere?” And from this frequent response Indiana became the “Who’s yere” or Hoosier state. No one ever explained why this was more typical of Indiana than of Illinois or Ohio.

A theory attributed to Gov. Joseph Wright derived Hoosier from an Indian word for corn, “hoosa.” Indiana flatboatmen taking corn or maize to New Orleans came to be known as “hoosa men” or Hoosiers. Unfortunately for this theory, a search of Indian vocabularies by a careful student of linguistics failed to reveal any such word for corn.

Quite as plausible as these was the facetious explanation offered by “The Hoosier Poet,” James Whitcomb Riley. He claimed that Hoosier originated in the pugnacious habits of our early settlers. They were enthusiastic and vicious fighters who gouged, scratched and bit off noses and ears. This was so common an occurrence that a settler coming into a tavern the morning after a fight and seeing an ear on the floor would touch it with his toe and casually ask, “Whose ear?”

Regardless of how the name came to be, Hoosiers have a strong affinity with the word. Numerous businesses statewide use ‘Hoosier’ in their name. The only national forest in Indiana is also coined “Hoosier National Forest.” Now, the term Hoosier has roots in family, strength and hard work, all qualities of Indiana residents.