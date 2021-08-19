Central Indiana train derailment leads to power outage

FOUNTAINTOWN, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say 12 cars of a CSX freight train derailed Thursday morning, prompting the evacuation of 10 homes and cutting power to more than 400 homes and businesses.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says the derailment in Fountaintown, 20 miles east of Indianapolis, ruptured two of the cars, one carrying used cooking oil and the other carrying plastic pellets.

Nobody was injured.

The homes were evacuated while investigators checked for hazardous materials. The derailment knocked down power lines.