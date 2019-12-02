Central Indiana house fire kills 8-month-old boy

FRANKFORT, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana fire chief says an 8-month-old boy has died in a morning house fire.

Frankfort Fire Chief John Kirby says the infant was in his crib on the first floor, and his father was unable to rescue him. The father and two other children escaped.

Kirby says firefighters were called to the home shortly after 10 a.m. Monday and found it engulfed in flames. He says the fire started at the front of house and much of it was destroyed.

The father, the two surviving children and a police officer were treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

