LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana coroner has confirmed that a construction worker died this week during a thunderstorm.

Boone County Coroner Justin Sparks tells WRTV-TV that workers were in the process of stopping work due to thunderstorms Wednesday when strong winds caused the boom lift they were on to topple. Sparks said Friday that the accident killed 29-year-old Sebastian Bartolome-Gaspar of Guatemala.

Sparks says he was the only one injured. An autopsy found his death to be accidental due to a result of blunt force trauma to his body.

The accident occurred 2 miles southwest of Lebanon.