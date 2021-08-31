Central Indiana camp to host Afghan evacuees

INDIANAPOLIS – South-central Indiana’s Camp Atterbury will temporarily host Afghan evacuees as part of Operation Allies Refuge, according to the U.S. Secretary of Defense.

Active-duty and National Guard service members will support this federal mission and provide housing, medical, logistics and transportation to Afghan evacuees at a date to be determined.

“As Hoosiers, we are proud to do our part and provide a temporary home for Afghan evacuees who have supported this nation,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “Our federal partners are taking necessary and appropriate steps to establish that there is a smooth process to allow these men, women and children to quickly find their permanent home across the United States. I have faith in the Indiana National Guard’s ability to support this federal mission.”

Camp Atterbury joins Fort Pickett, Marine Corps Base Quantico and Fort Lee in Va.; Fort Bliss, Texas; Fort McCoy, Wis.; Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in N.J. in providing temporary housing and support for up to 50,000 Afghans.