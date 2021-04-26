Census shows Indiana grows, retains all 9 US House seats

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau says Indiana’s population grew about 5% during the past decade to nearly 6.8 million residents and the state held onto its nine U.S. House seats.

Related Content Census reveals 7 states losing seats in U.S. House

Census data released Monday from the 2020 national headcount show that Indiana’s population grew 4.7% between 2010 and 2020, from about 6.5 million residents in 2010 to 6.8 million in 2020, for a net gain of nearly 302,000 residents.

Indiana lost one seat after the 2000 count, but held onto its nine congressional seats in 2010 and now in 2020.

The 435 seats in the House of Representatives are divided among the states based on population.