Censorship investigation of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and Twitter launched by Indiana Attorney General

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has launched an investigation into whether five tech companies have engaged in business practices that are “abusive, deceptive and/or unfair.”

Rokita made the announcement of the investigation Wednesday morning and indicated he’ll determine if Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and Twitter potentially harmed Indiana consumers. He’ll be investigating whether those companies limited access to content reflecting conservative points of view.

“In a free society, few assets are more important to consumers than access to information and the opportunity to express political viewpoints in meaningful forums,” Attorney General Rokita said. “It is potentially harmful and unfair for these companies to manipulate content in ways they do not publicly discuss or that consumers do not fully understand.”

Rokita is also investigating whether U.S. Attorney General Vanita Gupta encouraged those companies to censor conservative viewpoints.

WANE 15 is working to get reaction from the five tech companies.