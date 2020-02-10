Cellphone ban, pregnancy accommodations face Indiana debates

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers have returned to the Statehouse after deadlines last week on advancing bills for action during the last half of this year’s legislative session.

Bills to combat distracted driving with a ban on the use of handheld cellphones and toughen penalties for stores caught selling smoking or vaping products to anyone younger than 21 appear on their way to becoming law.

But a proposal supported by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb that would require more Indiana businesses to provide workplace accommodations for pregnant women is in trouble after facing resistance from some business groups.

The 10-week legislative session that resumed Monday is scheduled to end by mid-March.

