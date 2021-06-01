Celebrate National Fishing and Boating Week during Indiana’s Free Fishing Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Indiana residents can fish the state’s public waters without a fishing license or a trout/salmon stamp on Saturday and Sunday, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced.

The two Free Fishing Days kick off National Fishing and Boating Week which is June 5-13. The week is a national celebration that highlights the importance of recreational fishing and boating.

“Those activities are excellent opportunities to get outside and connect with family and friends, and spending time outdoors is also good for your health,” the DNR said.

The department said June is a good time to fish for largemouth bass, sunfish, catfish and Skamania steelhead. Fishing tips and videos can be found at on.IN.gov/learn2fish.

A number of urban parks will also be stocked this week with catchable-size channel catfish. Visit wildlife.IN.gov for locations.

For public fishing areas and access sites statewide, explore the “Where to Fish” map at on.IN.gov.

Indiana is also home to several water trails across the state that provide opportunities to fish while you paddle. Visit on.IN.gov for more information.



The DNR said this year’s last Free Fishing Day will be Sept. 25. To learn more about Free Fishing Weekend events, visit on.IN.gov/fishfree.

