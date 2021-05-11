Cause of Kokomo-area fire that killed 3 kids undetermined

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Investigators say the cause of a fire that killed three young siblings in February is undetermined but may have been started by one of the children.

Miami County Sheriff’s Sgt. Gary Glassburn says a “human element” likely played a role in the Feb. 27 house fire near Kokomo that killed 6-year-old Miracle Gingerich, 5-year-old Steven Gingerich and 1-year-old Wilma Gingerich.

The sheriff’s office says investigators found no evidence of “faulty equipment or other ignition sources,” and interviews with family members revealed one of the children previously had set fires in the house.

It says in a statement that “evidence is consistent with a set fire.”