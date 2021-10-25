Caucus leaders offering preview of upcoming General Assembly session during luncheon

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is inviting Hoosiers to come learn what Indiana legislators and the business community view as top priorities for the upcoming General Assembly session during the 2022 Indiana Legislative Preview on Nov. 15. This annual event is hosted by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

Held for the first time at the Conrad Indianapolis, attendees will get to hear from state legislative leaders during the hour-long panel discussion and Q&A. The Indiana Chamber said it will also present its pro-jobs, pro-economy policy initiatives for the coming year.

A variety of topics are expected to be discussed, including: workforce and education initiatives to enhance the state’s talent supply, energy policy, health initiatives and potential tax changes that could impact Indiana’s competitiveness.

“We’re excited for this event to be in person this year and to share our legislative agenda and our views on the issues most impactful to the business community,” says Kevin Brinegar, Indiana Chamber President and CEO. “We encourage Hoosier business leaders to attend to get a sneak peek from legislators and to hear about the issues that will impact their companies.”

Event registration and a networking coffee break begin at 10 a.m., with a “coffee to go.” The extended luncheon program runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A final networking opportunity will be available after lunch until 1:45 p.m.

Tickets are $65 per person for Indiana Chamber members and $75 for non-members. Lunch is included.

To register, visit the event page at www.indianachamber.com/preview or call 800-824-6885.