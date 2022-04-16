WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) An 18-year-old was arrested Friday night after fleeing from police during a traffic stop.

Police say 18 year-old Stephen Flood from Carmel was driving a 2005 Ford Mustang with 2 passengers in the car, 18 year-old Whitney Williams from Indianapolis and a minor.

An Indiana State Trooper pulled the car over for a traffic violation and, as the trooper began to approach the vehicle, Flood sped off.

Stephan Flood (FILE: Tippecanoe County Jail)

The trooper pursued Flood who went over a curb, through a ditch, and into the parking lot of Eyeglass World. He then drove through the parking lot and onto Concord Road.

As Flood drove onto Concord Road, he lost control of the Mustang and crashed. Flood left the car and attempted to evade the troopers on foot.

After a short foot chase, Flood was safely taken into custody. Troopers also found the two passengers, who stayed with the Mustang. The minor was released to their parents.

According to police, the troopers located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the car.

During the investigation, the troopers observed signs that Flood was under the influence and administered field sobriety tests. The trooper also brought Flood to a local hospital for a certified test.

The results of that test are pending, however the trooper was able to develop probable cause, and Flood was brought to a local jail.

Stephen Flood is facing the following charges:

Resisting Law Enforcement With a Vehicle – Level 6 Felony Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated With a Passenger Less Than 18 Years of Age – Level 6 Felony Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated in a Manner Which Endangers Others – Class A Misdemeanor Resisting Law Enforcement – Class A Misdemeanor Possession of Paraphernalia – Class A Misdemeanor Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash – Class B Misdemeanor Reckless Driving – Class B Misdemeanor Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – Class B Misdemeanor

Whitney Williams is facing the following charge: