INDIANAPOLIS — An AMBER Alert has been issued for an infant child who is missing from the west side of Indianapolis after his mother’s car was stolen Tuesday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said authorities were called around 7:45 p.m. by a woman saying her car was stolen from the 4000 block of W. Washington Street and that her 7-month-old infant son was inside.

The car, a gold/tan 2003 Ford Taurus with damage on the right front panel, has an Indiana “In God We Trust” license plate with the number TUN805. It was last seen around 7:30 p.m. headed eastbound on Washington on the city’s west side.

Police provided a photo of the stolen car, shown below.

The 7-month-old child, identified by IMPD as Jackson Shugars, is thought to be inside the car. Jackson is described by police as a 2’1″, 15-pound white baby with blonde hair and blue eyes and wearing a brown and blue onesie, according to Indiana State Police.

A photo of Jackson, provided by IMPD, can be found below:

Jackson Shugars

Around 10 p.m., IMPD PIO William Young said a suspect in the carjacking had been identified. Shortly after, an AMBER Alert was released by Indiana State Police describing the suspect as a white woman wearing a black and white jacket and black leggings.

IMPD said that while there was a delay in the mother reporting the vehicle as stolen to police, she is cooperating with the investigation. Police have also spoken with the child’s father.

The mother, IMPD said, told detectives she had left her car to go inside a residence when the carjacking occurred. It is not yet known why the baby was left in the car.

Any person who has seen the vehicle is being asked to call 911 immediately. Additionally, IMPD is asking business owners and residents in the area of 4000 W. Washington St. to check security cameras around the time of 7:30 p.m. to see if they captured footage of the vehicle.