Car versus deer collision leads to separate fatal crash in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A car versus deer crash resulted in a separate fatal crash involving the car and a northbound semi-truck in Scott County on Saturday morning.

According to police, just after 4 a.m., a Nissan Versa Note traveling northbound on I-65 struck a deer in the roadway, resulting in the vehicle being disabled, partially in the right-hand lane.

Because of the car’s position in the road, the driver, Veronica McCall of Crothersville, Indiana exited the car.

Police say a short time later, a semi tractor-trailer approached from the south and struck the unoccupied Nissan from behind. After colliding with the car, the semi traveled off the east side of I-65 and up an embankment coming to rest in a treeline.

The driver of the semi-truck, 71-year-old Johnny Skarb of Wonder Lake, Illinois, required extradition, and due to weather conditions, medical helicopters were not able to respond.

Skarb was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured in the crash.