Car slams into parked semi on I-65 ramp in northwest Indiana, driver airlifted to Chicago hospital

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A northwest Indiana woman was flown to a Chicago area hospital after she drove her car into the back of a parked semi early Friday morning in Lake County.

According to Indiana State Police, the crash took place at around 1:00 a.m. on the ramp from I-65 northbound to I-80/94 westbound.

A preliminary investigation determined a semi was parked on the right shoulder of the ramp when for unknown reasons, a Pontiac Grand Am driven by Stephanie K. Sanders, 25, of Griffith veered off the road and into the back of the semi. After being extricated from the car, Griffith was taken first to a nearby hospital before being taken to a facility at the University of Chicago.

Evidence at the crash scene led troopers to suspect that alcohol/drugs may have been a factor in this crash.