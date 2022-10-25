MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two children were flown to the hospital after their car flipped in a crash Tuesday morning, Indiana State Police said in a release.

State and local police responded around 7:50 a.m. to a crash at the intersection of Miami County Roads 850 S and 300 E. The initial investigation by ISP determined a 2004 Cadillac SRX stopped at a stop sign on CR 850 S. Police said a 2007 Saturn Ion on CR 300 E headed toward the intersection had the right-of-way and was not required to stop.

The Cadillac, however, continued through the intersection after stopping, and hit the Saturn. Police said the Saturn flipped at least once, and a 12-year-old passenger was thrown from the car.

ISP said the 12-year-old and another 8-year-old passenger in the Saturn were airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis. A 14-year-old passenger in the Cadillac was taken to a local hospital for neck pain.

18-year-old David Gabrys- the driver of the Cadillac- and the 17-year-old driving the Saturn were not injured, police said.

Police noted in the release no one in the Saturn was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

ISP determined neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to be factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.