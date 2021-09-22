CANPACK turns the dirt on $380M aluminum can manufacturing facility

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – A new aluminum can manufacturer held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning as it prepares to help fight the aluminum can shortage.

Governor Eric Holcomb and other officials joined CANPACK to “turn the dirt” for the creation of the 862,000 square-foot facility that is scheduled to open in 2022.

CANPACK said selected Muncie as its second U.S. plant location with plans to invest $380 million in Delaware County and to create 345 high-paying jobs by 2023:

Machine operators

Warehouse workers

Forklift drivers

Quality specialists

Production planning specialists

Maintenance workers/specialists

Electricians and Mechanics

Finance/procurement/HR/commercial functions

Manufacturing management

“Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and his administration have built an environment that positions the Hoosier state as a desirable place for companies to do business,” said Peter Giorgi, President and CEO of Giorgi Global Holdings, Inc. “We chose to expand here because of Indiana’s strong economy as evidenced by its rare AAA bond rating, among other factors.”

The facility is excepted to create 3.6 billion cans annually to help address the aluminum can shortage. Regional manager Tom Johnson said the cans will be mainly for drinks such as beer, soft drinks and energy drinks.

“The manufacture of aluminum beverage cans is challenging and highly technical, and is accomplished using highly specialized equipment which convert aluminum coil to can bodies, applies sealants and liners, and applies lithography. To operate and maintain this equipment, and run our new production facility, we will be seeking individuals with the following skill sets – or who are highly motivated to learn,” Johnson said.

