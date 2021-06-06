Cannon returned to SW Indiana historical park after repairs

VINCENNES, Ind. (AP) — A cannon removed years ago from a southwest Indiana historical park that honors a Revolutionary War battle is back on display after work to recreate its wooden carriage.

The 660-pound cannon was recently returned to the George Rogers Clark National Historical Park after being absent from the Vincennes site for seven years.

The Vincennes Sun-Commercial reports the cannon was removed after park rangers deemed it a safety hazard when the wooden carriage supporting the steel weapon became rotted.

A park volunteer recreated its carriage from pieces of an oak tree that fell in his backyard. Park superintendent Frank Doughman says he’s happy the cannon is back in place.