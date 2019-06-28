Candidate announces GOP bid for Indiana attorney general

by: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 30-year-old lawyer is launching a challenge to embattled Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill’s possible re-election bid.

John Westercamp announced Thursday he’s seeking the Republican nomination that will be decided during the summer 2020 state party convention. Westercamp is a lawyer at the Indianapolis firm Bose McKinney & Evans and calls himself a “pro-life, principled, conservative Hoosier.”

Hill has denied allegations of drunkenly groping four women during a party last year. A special prosecutor declined to pursue criminal charges against the first-term Republican, but the women last week filed a federal lawsuit against Hill and the state.

Hill’s campaign committee has been raising money even though he hasn’t announced whether he’ll seek re-election.

Westercamp said the distractions around the attorney general’s office haven’t been good for the state.

