Calls to Indiana child abuse hotline down during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The frequency of calls to Indiana’s child abuse and neglect hotline fell by more than 10% last year compared to the previous two years.

The Indiana Department of Child Services said its hotline received on average about 600 calls each business day in 2020, compared with an average of about 700 calls every business day in 2018 and 2019.

An expert said that may reflect the isolation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

DCS family case manager supervisor Lacy Mullenberg tells The Indianapolis Star that during the pandemic, there were fewer kids in school and having in-person doctor visits.

She says fewer abused and neglected children are being seen.