Calling all paddlers! Indiana DNR wants you

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is looking for paddlers to observe wildlife on state waterways this summer.

The DNR is looking for information about the wildlife in and around Indiana’s waterways to better manage it for future generations.

People who use canoes, kayaks, or other non-motorized paddlecraft around the state are asked to sign up to complete paddling trip postcards documenting the wildlife they observe while on the water. Paddlers are needed to observe from June 1 to July 31.

The Indiana Paddlecraft Wildlife Index will compile the information.

“The collected information will allow wildlife managers to estimate changes in key wildlife populations over time,” the DNR said in a news release. “With paddlers’ help, DNR may also gain insight into new locations where these species live.”

Those interested can learn more or sign up to volunteer by visiting on.IN.gov/Paddlecraftindex.