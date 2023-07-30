VERSAILLES, Ind. (WANE) — A new mountain bike trail opened at Versailles State Park Saturday according to a Department of Natural Resources (DNR) press release.

The new Potato Peeler Trail is a 5-mile loop west of the existing mountain bike trails at the park between Finks Road and Hassmer Hill Road. It is the second trail in the park, the other connecting the town to the entrance of Versailles Park.

Mountain bike trails in Versailles State Park are open to hiking and trail running as well as bicycling. Riders should obtain a $5 daily or $20 annual pass before using the park’s mountain bike trails. Passes can be purchased at gates, the park office, or ShopINStateParks.com.

“Versailles State Park solidifies its position as one of the top destinations for mountain biking in southern Indiana, and the recent construction of a new trail only reinforces its recognized standing,” DNR Director Dan Bortner

The trail was constructed by the Southeast Indiana Mountain Bike Association (SIMBA) with the help of Next Level Trails (NLT) $200,000 grant. NLT’s goal is to create critical trails connection within and between Hoosier communities.

In May, a fourth round of NLT grants was announced dedicating an additional $30 million to connect communities through more hiking, biking, and riding trails across the state. To date, NLT has awarded $150 million to 75 projects across the state, with 40 additional trail miles currently under construction.

For more information about Versailles State Park, head to their website.