Caesars to sell southern Indiana casino to Cherokee tribe

ELIZABETH, Ind. (AP) — Caesars Entertainment officials say the company has reached an agreement to sell a southern Indiana casino to the North Carolina-based Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians for $250 million.

The News and Tribune reports that Caesars Entertainment officials announced the sale agreement for Caesars Southern Indiana on Thursday ahead of the company’s Dec. 31 deadline to divest from the casino operation.

The casino is located in the Harrison County town of Elizabeth, across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky.

The 20-year-old casino retired its three-floor riverboat in late 2019 and moved into a new, $85 million land-based building.