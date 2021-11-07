Caesars plans expansion work at 2nd central Indiana casino

FILE – In this May 21, 2020, file photo, a worker looks over an electronic slot machine as chairs have been removed from some machines to maintain social distancing between players at a closed Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Cards will be cut, dice will roll and jackpots jingle when casinos in Las Vegas and Nevada begin reopening at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, June 4. There will be big splashes, even amid ongoing unrest, and big hopes for recovery from an unprecedented and expensive closure prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Caesars Entertainment is moving ahead with expansion plans at its second horse track casino in central Indiana that will add space for more slot machines and a new restaurant.

An Anderson zoning board has approved the estimated $34 million project for Harrah’s Hoosier Park. The company plans adding 100 more slot machines, along with restaurant and bar space and a new drive-through area for valet parking.

Groundbreaking is expected next April, with construction expected to take 13 to 15 months.

Caesars is in the midst of a $32 million gambling floor expansion at Indiana Grand Racing & Casino near Shelbyville that’s set for completion later this year.