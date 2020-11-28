Caesars gets year extension for selling Indiana casino

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caesars Entertainment will have another year to sell its northwestern Indiana casino as required by state officials.

The Indiana Gaming Commission voted this past week to give the Nevada-based company an extension from what had been a Dec. 31 deadline.

The commission ordered Caesars in July to sell three Indiana casinos after its takeover by Eldorado Resorts gave it five of Indiana’s 13 state-licensed casinos.

The company plans to keep the central Indiana casinos in Anderson and Shelbyville, while it is in the process of selling those in Evansville and the Louisville, Kentucky-area community of Elizabeth.

