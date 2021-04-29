Butler University to host 7 Commencement ceremonies

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Butler University announced it will host seven separate commencement ceremonies May 8-9 to safely accommodate more guests and allow for proper social distancing between graduates and guests. All ceremonies will be held in Hinkle Fieldhouse on the Butler campus.

Typically, Butler hosts one commencement ceremony for all of its graduates. This year, the university said it will host separate ceremonies for each of its six colleges, plus an additional ceremony for the Class of 2020. Butler was unable to host a commencement ceremony in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Butler said each graduate will be allowed to invite two guests to attend the ceremony. Guests will be seated in pods, with at least six feet between them and other guests. Graduates will be seated throughout the arena and will also have at least six feet between them and other graduates, faculty members and dignitaries who will be in attendance.

“Given what we have experienced over the past year, I have gained an even deeper appreciation for the importance of social gatherings and the value of celebrating life’s milestones together,” said Butler University President James M. Danko. “While I prefer Hinkle Fieldhouse at full capacity, I’m grateful that we are able to safely accommodate guests for this very special occasion.”

Graduate totals:

1,235 students graduating from Butler University in the Class of 2021

978 students are earning undergraduate degrees

257 students are earning graduate degrees

Of the 1,348 students who graduated in the Class of 2020, Butler is expecting 328 to return to campus to participate in their commencement ceremony.

The ceremonies’ dates, times, and speakers are:

May 8:

Class of 2021

8:30 a.m. — Jordan College of the Arts: Faculty address by Dr. Becky Marsh, Assistant Professor of Choral Music Education; student reflection speaker is Daniel Scofield, Dance-Arts Administration major, Business Administration minor

12:30 p.m. — College of Communication: Faculty address by Dr. Abbey Levenshus, Associate Professor of Strategic Communication; student reflection speaker is Jack Shirley, Strategic Communication major, Digital Media Production minor

4:30 p.m. — Lacy School of Business: Student reflections by undergraduate Taylor Fisher, double major in Finance and Economics, and graduate student Ann Rader, Master of Science in Risk and Insurance

Class of 2020

8:30 p.m. —All Graduates: Faculty address by Dr. Jane Gervasio, Professor of Pharmacy Practice, College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

May 9:

Class of 2021