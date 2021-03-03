Butler University plans to fully restore on-campus experience for fall semester

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – Butler University President James Danko announced via a video message to students, faculty and staff that the university is planning to fully restore the on-campus experience for the fall 2021 semester.

President Danko says while the health and safety of everyone on campus will remain the top priority, Butler University administrators are cautiously optimistic that a return to the normal academic calendar and campus life are possible.

“We expect that many of our courses will be taught in the classroom and with a return to normal capacities,” President Danko said. “It is possible that masks will still be required and that a small number of courses will be taught remotely.”

President Danko continues saying that for the most part classroom instruction will look like it did prior to the pandemic.

Fall 2021 classes begin Aug. 25 with standard breaks throughout the semester, President Danko said.

“Despite some challenges and adjustments over the past year, I am proud that Butler University has been a leader in higher education when it comes to providing opportunities for student engagement during the pandemic,” President Danko said.

Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to continue to wear masks, maintain appropriate social distance for the next couple of months, complete a daily health survey and schedule appointments to be tested on campus every three weeks.

Anyone who receives a COVID-19 vaccination is asked to send a copy of their immunization record to Health Services.