Butler University offers COVID-19 vaccinations to all students

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Butler University announced it will offer free COVID-19 vaccinations to all students, beginning next week. If enough vaccine remains following student vaccinations, Butler will make it available to faculty and staff.

Butler said it was informed late last week by the Indiana Department of Health that the State would make doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine available to colleges and universities across Indiana, with the goal of vaccinating as many students as possible prior to the end of the semester.

Out-of-state residents and international students are also eligible for the program, the press release said.

Butler students who choose to participate will receive the first dose April 7-9 in the Efroymson Family Gymnasium in Hinkle Fieldhouse. The second dose will be administered May 4-6 in the Health and Recreation Complex on campus – immediately following Finals Week but prior to Commencement Ceremonies and students departing campus. Students in Butler’s renowned College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences will assist in administering the vaccines.

“We appreciate the Indiana Department of Health for partnering with us to make this vaccine available,” said Brent Rockwood, vice president and chief of staff at Butler. “This will have a tremendous impact on our efforts to establish herd immunity on our campus and will allow us to more safely restore a full campus experience in the fall.”

At this time, the university is not requiring students to get vaccinated for COVID-19. However, students are highly encouraged to participate in the on-campus vaccination program. Rockwood added that vaccinations may be required of students for fall 2021.