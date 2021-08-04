Butler U and Ivy Tech announce statewide transfer agreements for Business and Art + Design degrees

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Ivy Tech Community College and Butler University have announced a new partnership that will create two new transfer agreements, making a seamless process for students to earn a bachelor’s degree in Business or Art + Design.

Under the first agreement, any Ivy Tech student that completes an Associate of Science in Business Administration degree can directly transfer to Butler University’s Lacy School of Business to pursue a Bachelor of Science in a variety of business majors:

Accounting

Economics

Entrepreneurship and Innovation

Finance

International Business

Management Information Systems

Marketing

Risk Management

Insurance

Students will be able to transfer at least 60 credit hours of coursework from any Ivy Tech campus. The school said a total of 122 credit hours are required to complete the Bachelor of Science degree. At least 40 of the 122 hours needed for graduation must be in upper division courses (300 level or above). At least 39 hours in Business must be earned at the Lacy School of Business.

“This agreement is exciting because it represents an opportunity to make the Lacy School of Business, Bachelor of Science degree more readily available to talented students,” said Dr. Craig Caldwell, Dean of Butler’s Lacy School of Business. “It is entirely consistent with the Butler Beyond Strategic Direction, which states that as a part of our founding mission, we will create accessible solutions for learners currently excluded from traditional private higher education.”

Under the second agreement, Ivy Tech students who complete an Associate of Fine Art degree can directly transfer into Butler University’s Jordan College of the Arts to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art + Design. The school said acceptance into the Jordan College of the Arts is contingent upon a portfolio review. To earn the B.A. in Art + Design, students must successfully complete 126 hours of coursework, including at least 40 hours of upper division courses (300 level or above).

“Ivy Tech is particularly pleased to add these two new program areas to our seamless articulation opportunities for our students. Our Fine Arts and Business students will now be able to begin their college career at Ivy Tech, earn an associate degree from us, and continue on to achieve their baccalaureate degree as a Butler Bulldog. These options are available to any Ivy Tech student from any Ivy Tech campus, which makes them even more attractive,” said Dr. Sue Ellspermann, president of Ivy Tech.

“We welcome Ivy Tech’s visual art students to our campus to build upon the terrific foundation they receive in their Associate’s program,” said Dr. Lisa Brooks, Dean of Butler’s Jordan College of the Arts. “And because our art curriculum requires a minor or secondary major, we can help ensure that Ivy Tech students are extraordinarily competitive in the workplace when they graduate from Butler.”

Ivy Tech said students interested in this opportunity can work with their academic advisor to confirm their academic plan meets all the requirements. In addition, students will be able to take advantage of scholarship and grant opportunities at both institutions.

For more information about Ivy Tech, visit ivytech.edu. For information about Butler University, visit butler.edu.