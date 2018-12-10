Burns Harbor police look for missing man

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Burns Harbor police are looking for Robert Mottinger (seen here) as part of a Statewide Silver Alert.

Burns Harbor, Ind. (WANE) - The Burns Harbor Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a missing man, as part of a Statewide Silver Alert.

They're looking for Robert O. Mottinger, who was last seen on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 11:00 am. He is missing from Burns Harbor, Indiana which is 158 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Mottinger is 70 years old, 6'0" and 180 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue denim jacket with gray sleeves and gray sweatpants.

He has several tattoos including: an eagle on one shoulder, a cross on his chest, and barbed wire on both arms.

Police believe he is driving a red 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 four door pickup truck with Indiana plate VOF590. The truck has a American flag/eagle designed bug deflector on the front.

If you have any information on Robert O. Mottinger, contact the Burns Harbor Police Department at (219) 787-9411 or 911.