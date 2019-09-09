Brown County switches on ‘leaf cam’ that eyes fall foliage

NASHVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Brown County tourism officials have switched on their seasonal “leaf cam” that monitors the forested region’s changing fall foliage.

The camera that’s perched atop a cabin near the southern Indiana county’s Bean Blossom overlook shows a panoramic view of the scenery nearby, and refreshes every 15 minutes.

The forested view of the county that’s a popular tourist destination currently shows largely green leaves. But the foliage will be filling up with autumnal reds, yellows, oranges and browns in the coming weeks.

The Herald-Times reports that the Brown County Convention and Visitors Bureau says that between late September and early November the county’s trees will put on a showy display with an array of colors.

Mid-October is usually the peak season for those colors. Weather can affect its arrival time.

