Brown County State Park added to National Register

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Brown County State Park has been recently added the National Register of Historic Places and makes it the state’s largest historic district, the the Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday.

Listing as a historic district recognizes an area that has a high degree of historical integrity in its buildings, structures and landscapes, the DNR said. To be eligible, a district is required to have been associated with events, developments or people that were important in the history of the state or country. In addition, districts on the National Register must be at least 50-years-old and look much the way they did in the past.

“It’s a great honor for our park to be listed on the National Register,” said Patrick Haulter, the park’s interpretive naturalist. “It really speaks to how important this park is, not only to the people who live here, but to everyone.”

The state park near Nashville first opened in 1929. In the park’s early years, the DNR said several facilities were developed, including Abe Martin Lodge and overnight cabins. After the initial developments were completed, a large portion of the facilities work was done by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC). The CCC’s members built many of the other existing buildings, shelters, roads, vistas, trails, Ogle Lake as well as the west lookout tower.

“Much of the CCC’s legacy is what is being honored with this listing,” said Ben Clark, cultural resources manager for the Division of State Parks.

The DNR said CCC Veterans Company 1557 started its work in the park in 1934, planting forests of trees to help address the severe erosion on hillsides that had been cleared by settlers for timber years before the land was acquired by the state.

In 2021, Brown County State Park is one of the most popular state parks and the largest in Indiana, with nearly 16,000 acres.

Brown County State Park is the sixth Indiana state park to be listed on the National Register, joining Pokagon, Mounds, Shakamak, Turkey Run and Fort Harrison state parks. The DNR said several other Indiana state parks have individual buildings listed.