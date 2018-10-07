Braun calls Donnelly's 'no' vote a 'betrayal' to Hoosiers

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Judge Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed 50-48 Saturday during a historic roll call vote in the Senate chamber. Among those who voted 'no' was U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Donnelly.

Donnelly released a video statement after voting against the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh for the vacancy on the Supreme Court. The following is a transcript:

The nomination process for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court is often a challenging one. That was true when President Trump last year nominated Neil Gorsuch, whom I voted for. That was also true this year with Judge Kavanaugh when there was so much partisanship and anger in the process. I believe the process was unfair to everyone and unnecessarily divided the country. Now that the Senate has confirmed Judge Kavanaugh, I am very hopeful for his success and for him to join the other justices to make decisions based on the Constitution, our laws, and their collective wisdom. Our country needs that today more than ever.

Republican challenger, Mike Braun, called Donnelly's vote a betrayal to Hoosiers. He released the following statement:

Voting against Judge Kavanaugh today is just the latest example of Senator Donnelly saying one thing to Hoosiers and then doing another in Washington. Instead of joining Hoosiers in supporting Kavanaugh, Senator Donnelly joined the Democrat media circus to smear and obstruct President Trump's nominee. I am thrilled the Senate has confirmed Judge Kavanaugh, and look forward to the great work he will do to protect our Constitution on the Supreme Court.“ - Mike Braun

Republican Senator Todd Young voted yes on Kavanaugh's confirmation. He provided the following statement:

Today, I proudly cast my vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. Hoosiers care deeply about the Constitution and want justices who apply the law as written, not impose their own policy preferences. Judge Kavanaugh clerked for Justice Kennedy and was hired to teach at Harvard by Justice Kagan. As a D.C. Circuit Judge for the last 12 years, he has carried out his duties faithfully and consistently. Through his more than 300 opinions, 36 hours of testimony, and thousands of pages of documents, he has shown he is committed to preserving liberty. “The accusations leveled against Judge Kavanaugh were serious and needed to be investigated. Judge Kavanaugh and his accuser were each afforded the opportunity to tell their stories to the American people. Following that, the FBI investigated the claims as requested. During this scrutiny, and six previous background investigations, none of the accusations were corroborated in any way. “Hoosiers expect results, and we have more work to do to ensure all Hoosiers can meaningfully participate in this growing economy. I’m hopeful we can now move beyond the heightened rhetoric and political gamesmanship we have seen over the last several weeks and resume working together in a bipartisan way to deliver results for the American people.”

Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer released the following statement about Donnelly's vote and Kavanaugh's confirmation:

“Today, Democrat obstruction came to a screeching halt. The resistance efforts of Joe Donnelly and his Democrat pals failed. Judge Brett Kavanaugh will be a U.S. Supreme Court Justice, and it’s no thanks to Democrat Joe Donnelly.

The Republican National Committee believes Donnelly's 'no' vote will hurt him in the November election.