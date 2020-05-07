Boy riding bike hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Bremen boy was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike Thursday afternoon.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department said around 3 p.m. the 10-year-old was riding a bike near the intersection of State Road 331 and 3rd Road near Bremen. Investigators believe the boy didn’t stop at a stop sign and rode his bike into the path of a van going southbound on State Road 331.

The boy was thrown from and his bicycle and first responders transported him to an area hospital with injuries that are “believed to be serious but non life-threatening.

The driver of the van was not injured in the crash. Neither alcohol or drugs are not suspected in the crash.

Marshall County Sheriffs were assisted by the Bremen Police Department, Bremen Fire and Lutheran EMS.