SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A 5-year-old boy was in critical condition after being shot last weekend by a relative in what South Bend police are calling a “very tragic accident.”

The shooting happened Saturday night in a home on the city’s west side. South Bend police said Monday the boy was shot by a 9-year-old relative and was hospitalized in critical condition.

The 9-year-old was not hurt but a police department spokeswoman said that child is dealing with “significant trauma” related to the incident.

Police have not detailed the circumstances leading up to the shooting, but have ruled the incident as accidental.