BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) — A 5-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a creek in central Indiana.

Authorities say the boy’s 3-year-old sister made it out of the water on her own Saturday and was hospitalized. The children were reported in the creek near Brownsburg after noon on Saturday.

The Hendricks County sheriff’s office says the boy was pulled from the moving water about 12:30 p.m. He later was pronounced dead at a hospital.

His sister suffered injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening. The sheriff’s office said it was not immediately clear how the children got into the creek.

Brownsburg is northwest of Indianapolis.