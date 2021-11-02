Both sides ask Indiana high court to decide on emergency law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s attorney general continues to criticize Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb for trying to block a new law that gives state legislators more power to intervene during public health emergencies, even while agreeing that the state Supreme Court should take up the dispute.

The attorney general’s office said in a court filing late Monday that it supports the Supreme Court taking over the case after a Marion County judge upheld the law last month.

The measure allows legislative leaders to call the General Assembly into what it calls an “emergency session.”

The attorney general’s office argues that urgent court action isn’t needed because the “emergency session” procedure hasn’t been used yet.