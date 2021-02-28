Indiana town marshal dies in car crash

BENTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Boswell Town Marshal was killed in a car crash Sunday morning. He was 34 years old.

ISP said that Kevin McCombs was driving a 2018 Ram 2500 westbound on State Road 352 towards County Road 500 East when the car ran off the south side of the road and struck a utility pole. The vehicle came to a stop in a field. The reason for the crash is unknown.

First responders extracted McCombs from the car. Despite lifesaving medical efforts, McCombs was pronounced dead at the scene. Notification to the family has been made.

McCombs proudly served his community as the Boswell Town Marshal, a Benton County Sheriff’s Department Reserve Deputy, and with Benton County EMS.

McCombs was off-duty at the time of the crash and driving his personal vehicle.