WARNING: This story contains graphic material that may not be suitable for all readers

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly hitting his wife during an argument and dumping her body in a creek.

A missing persons report was filed Friday and Boone County investigators started the search for Elizabeth “Nikki” Wilhoite, 41, of Lebanon. They asked the public for help on social media, and after discovering the mother of the accused is a county councilwoman, the Indiana State Police took the lead on the investigation to avoid a conflict of interest with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department.

Andrew Wilhoite mugshot, courtesy of the Boone County Jail.

The investigation found that Andrew N. Wilhoite, 39, of Lebanon had a domestic dispute of some sort with his wife, Elizabeth Wilhoite. He allegedly hit her in the head with a blunt object that caused her to lose consciousness. He attempted to cover up the situation by driving her body to a nearby creek and dumping her into the water.

Elizabeth Wilhoite’s body was found around 3 a.m. Saturday, partially submerged in about 3 feet of water, police said. Andrew Wilhoite was then arrested and taken to the Boone County Jail on a murder charge just before 4 a.m. Saturday.

Elizabeth Wilhoite was pronounced dead by the Boone County Coroner. An autopsy will be performed to find the cause and manner of her death.

The investigation is ongoing.