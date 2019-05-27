Body of swimmer recovered from Lake Monroe

Divers recovered the body of an Indianapolis man late Sunday from Lake Monroe.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement, the man had been swimming from the back of a boat earlier that afternoon in Allen’s Creek Bay.

Emergency dispatch received a call at around 3:30 p.m. that he had gone under the water and not resurfaced.

Crews began a search with scuba divers and sonar.

They found the body of William Snoddy, 31, at around 10 p.m. in about 30 feet of water.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.